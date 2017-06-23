A young German Shepherd and her best friend are looking for forever homes in North Texas. And these are no ordinary dogs.



Meet Babs and Bart from DFW Rescue Me.



Four-years-old Babs lost her sight due to untreated glaucoma.



However, she manages to navigate her way through life thanks to her own seeing-eye dog and BFF, Bart.



Bart, 3, guides Barb around, no matter where they are or where she wants to go.

The pair currently live with a foster parent in Denton.



They will be available for adoption (as a pair only) Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bass Pro Shop in Grapevine.



Babs and Bart have been spayed & neutered; they've been vaccinated; they're housebroken, good with children and other dogs, according to DFW Rescue Me.