German Shepherd and Her Seeing-Eye Dog Need Forever Home Together | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country on Aug. 19, 2017

German Shepherd and Her Seeing-Eye Dog Need Forever Home Together

By Holley Ford

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    German Shepherd and Her Seeing-Eye Dog Need Forever Home Together
    DFW Rescue Me

    A young German Shepherd and her best friend are looking for forever homes in North Texas. And these are no ordinary dogs.

    Meet Babs and Bart from DFW Rescue Me.

    Four-years-old Babs lost her sight due to untreated glaucoma.

    However, she manages to navigate her way through life thanks to her own seeing-eye dog and BFF, Bart.

    Bart, 3, guides Barb around, no matter where they are or where she wants to go.

    The pair currently live with a foster parent in Denton.

    They will be available for adoption (as a pair only) Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bass Pro Shop in Grapevine.

    Babs and Bart have been spayed & neutered; they've been vaccinated; they're housebroken, good with children and other dogs, according to DFW Rescue Me.

    Published 2 hours ago

    More than 53,000 pets were adopted through the 2016 Clear the Shelters campaign, a nationwide push to place deserving animals in forever homes. Join the conversation on social media using #ClearTheShelters.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices