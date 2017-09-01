Gas Worries Cause North Texans To Make Changes

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Many North Texans are changing their Labor Day Weekend plans because gas is still hard to find.

“I’m just staying home because there’s really not much to do, and with all the crazies out here looking for gas, I’m not going anywhere,” says Kelli Hornack of Allen, “my kids are staying home and staying off the streets, so we’re good.”

She and others found gas at the Quick Trip at Spring Creek Parkway and 75 in Plano, one of more than 60 stores in North Texas the company managed to keep supplied Friday.

“I’ve got to be able to get to work all next week,” says Hornack.

Jeff Shea of Plano filled up after working from home Friday.

“Our office they told us to work from home,” says Shea, “lot of people having problems getting gas so office didn’t shut down but everyone was working from home, so I tried to just pick a time to go out and get gas.”

Others took DART rather than look for gas, including Kevin Mayon who left his car parked at home in Oak Cliff.

“Changing my routine today cause these gas prices and then not only that but just running out, everybody is running out so just hop on a train, still got work, still got bills.” says Mayon.

With many people hitting the road for the long holiday weekend, Triple A Texas warns drivers to keep an eye on the gas gauge.

“Once your tank gets down to a quarter of a tank, you can start looking for a gas station,” says Triple A Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster, “if we still have these gas stations that don’t have any gas then you might have to go to two or three before you find gas.”

Each day, more gas stations are getting what they need to reopen their pumps.