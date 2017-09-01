Gas Situation Calms In Parts of North Texas

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Gas pumps are flowing again and lines are short in parts of Tarrant County, Friday September 1, 2017.

What a difference a day makes at Tarrant County gas pumps.

“There were lines all the way down to get in here,” Lindsay Long of Fort Worth said as she filled up her gas tank without an issue Friday. “Praise God because I wasn't [able to] yesterday.”

“It was a panic, a scare. They all just bum rushed everything and the next thing you know, you see what happened, everybody's out of gas,” Leo Saez of Fort Worth said.

While many of the gas stations in Fort Worth once again had gas with short wait times, that wasn’t the case all over North Texas.

“I'm on my way towards Parkland Hospital right now because [family members are] stranded and there's no gas to be had,” he said.

There were a few gas stations in Arlington still dry, but most were back to normal.

“The gas price is fine. I heard on the radio they were high or something, but I didn't see that anywhere,” Bryant Field of Denton said.

Some said this was an unfortunate man-made issue when people panicked.

“I want to blame the people,” LYFT driver, Arlene Campas said.