Gas Shortage Has Drivers Seeking Alternatives

The North Texas gas shortage has drivers using alternative modes of transportation, from the DART Rail to the M-Trolley, to bike sharing, Friday September 1, 2017.

In downtown Dallas, The M-line Trolley is usually packed with tourists taking in the sights and sounds, but on Friday, there were several locals looking to save a little cash and time.

"Went to a few gas stations, low on gas, everything is closed or the lines were out the door for the one that we did find," said M-Trolley rider Jason Tomko.





Tomko says with the gas crisis, he and his wife who live in Allen, got creative and decided to use DART transportation to meet friends. "Just pulled up the map on our mobile phones and looked for the stop closest to the interest we wanted to see and it was as easy as that," Tomko said.

Lexy Orms is from out of town and found the Trinity Railway Express especially useful and cost effective.

"I think it's so awesome that ya'll have public transportation," she said. The Houston resident was coming back from vacation and says she was diverted to Dallas when she became stranded.

"We called like every Enterprise and car rental place and there was like nothing," she said.

Vacationers Wendy and Jeff Cook didn't even bother trying to rent a car in Dallas. The couple chose alternative options to get around.

"It's just easier to Uber and not renting a car by the time you spend all the money to rent a car and gas it up it's way cheaper to Uber and we share the cost," said Wendy Cook.

So whether it's riding a bike, hopping on a train, or simply riding on a free trolley, people are finding other ways around.

"It's easy to get around we got to where we wanted to go great way to get around Dallas," Tomko said.

Meantime, the bike-sharing service LimeBike is offering its bikes for free for Hurricane Harvey evacuees staying in Dallas. The service says those users can enter the promo code “LimeRelief” to receive free access to the bikes through September 21.

