Some Useful Tips for Saving Gas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 Responds

Some Useful Tips for Saving Gas

By Samantha Chatman

    It's the holiday weekend and we know many people were planning to go out of town. If you're sticking to those plans, there are some ways you can help make your gas last longer. (Published Friday, Sept. 1, 2017)

    North Texans are lining up to get gas, worried about a possible shortage in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. But there's some things you can do to make your gas last longer.

    • Make sure you're driving at moderate speed. Wherever you're going, don't push that speed limit. Transportation experts say driving around 55 miles per hour instead of 65 can get you an extra couple miles per gallon.
    • Try putting your car in idle mode. Many cars have this feature, check your manual. You may see a button near your steering wheel with an "A" on it. When activated, it'll shut off your engine if you're in traffic or waiting at a red light. Auto experts say this should help preserve your fuel.
    • If you can handle it, turn off that air conditioning. The Department of Energy says blasting the cold air can reduce your vehicle's fuel economy by more than 25 percent.

    If you need help finding gas near you, be sure to check out our interactive map.

    Published at 6:25 AM CDT on Sep 1, 2017 | Updated at 6:49 AM CDT on Sep 1, 2017

