Gas Line Struck Sparking Huge Fire in Downtown Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Gas Line Struck Sparking Huge Fire in Downtown Dallas

By Holley Ford

    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    Dallas Fire-Rescue crews have contained a large structure fire in downtown Dallas.

    Jason Evans with DFR says a company struck a gas line in the 2100 block of Main Street, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Friday.

    Evans says gas service has been shut off for now, possibly impacting a number of locations in the downtown Dallas area.

    NBC 5 reporters at the scene say the area appears to be a construction site.

    Road closures in downtown Dallas:

    North Cesar Chavez Blvd. and southbound between Pacific Ave. & Young Stree; Commerce at Pearl streets; both directions on Main Street are also shut down at Harwood Riad; Elm Street, Interstate 45 & all ramps, per DPD.

    Northbound North Central Expressway at Elm and Main streets, as well as U.S. Highway 75/Interstate 45 ramp.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

