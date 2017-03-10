Gas Line Struck Sparking Huge Fire in Downtown Dallas

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews have contained a large structure fire in downtown Dallas.

Jason Evans with DFR says a company struck a gas line in the 2100 block of Main Street, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Evans says gas service has been shut off for now, possibly impacting a number of locations in the downtown Dallas area.

NBC 5 reporters at the scene say the area appears to be a construction site.

Road closures in downtown Dallas:

North Cesar Chavez Blvd. and southbound between Pacific Ave. & Young Stree; Commerce at Pearl streets; both directions on Main Street are also shut down at Harwood Riad; Elm Street, Interstate 45 & all ramps, per DPD.

Northbound North Central Expressway at Elm and Main streets, as well as U.S. Highway 75/Interstate 45 ramp.

