Gas Leak Reported After Police Chase, Crash in Dallas

Authorities said two men were arrested after crashing a vehicle into a gas pipe in Dallas during a chase early Wednesday morning.

Police said the chase started in DeSoto when officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The vehicle crashed in the 6900 block of University Hills Boulevard at about 4 a.m., damaging trees, fences, power lines and the gas pipe.

The two men in the vehicle were transported to a hospital in police custody with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

Atmos officials said they turned off gas in the area and are working on repairs.

No further details have been released.