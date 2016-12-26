Garland Commemorates Tornado Victims, Survivors Monday | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW
Tornado Outbreak, Dec. 26, 2015

Tornado Outbreak, Dec. 26, 2015

Dec. 26, 2015 Tornadoes, One Year Later

Garland Commemorates Tornado Victims, Survivors Monday

By Tim Ciesco

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News
    Chopper flies over Garland the morning after the Dec. 26, 2015 storms.

    Monday marks one year since deadly tornadoes ripped across several cities in North Texas, including Garland.

    The city held a special commemoration ceremony in honor of the victims and survivors.

    The public ceremony at John Paul Jones Park, one of the hard hit areas in Garland, included reading the names of the nine victims of the tornadoes -- Kamryn Crain, Petra Ruiz, Jose Oviedo Juarez, Kimberly Tippett, LaShondra Whitaker, Sharva Sanders, Timothy Harris, Cecil Lowrie and Leonardo Mota.

    Garland Plaque UnveiledGarland Plaque UnveiledA plaque honoring the lives lost and the rebuilding of Garland after the tornado on Dec. 26, 2015 was unveiled at John Paul Jones Park. (Published 6 minutes ago)

    A plaque with the names of the victims was also unveiled. It will be installed in John Paul Jones Park, where dozens of trees were lost and have since be replanted -- a symbol of the

    Garland Mayor Douglas Athas and other city leaders spoke about the response after the tornado and the recovery efforts since.

    In Rowlett, a ceremony will unveil a 30-foot-tall memorial sculpture. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Schrade Bluebonnet Park, located at 4701 Sunnybrook Drive, Rowlett.

    At 6:30 p.m., Oasis Church at Lakeview will host a candlelight vigil. You can find it at 5026 Locust Grove Road, Garland, Texas 75043.

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices