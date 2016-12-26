Chopper flies over Garland the morning after the Dec. 26, 2015 storms.

Monday marks one year since deadly tornadoes ripped across several cities in North Texas, including Garland.

The city held a special commemoration ceremony in honor of the victims and survivors.

The public ceremony at John Paul Jones Park, one of the hard hit areas in Garland, included reading the names of the nine victims of the tornadoes -- Kamryn Crain, Petra Ruiz, Jose Oviedo Juarez, Kimberly Tippett, LaShondra Whitaker, Sharva Sanders, Timothy Harris, Cecil Lowrie and Leonardo Mota.

Garland Plaque Unveiled A plaque honoring the lives lost and the rebuilding of Garland after the tornado on Dec. 26, 2015 was unveiled at John Paul Jones Park. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A plaque with the names of the victims was also unveiled. It will be installed in John Paul Jones Park, where dozens of trees were lost and have since be replanted -- a symbol of the

Garland Mayor Douglas Athas and other city leaders spoke about the response after the tornado and the recovery efforts since.

In Rowlett, a ceremony will unveil a 30-foot-tall memorial sculpture. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Schrade Bluebonnet Park, located at 4701 Sunnybrook Drive, Rowlett.

At 6:30 p.m., Oasis Church at Lakeview will host a candlelight vigil. You can find it at 5026 Locust Grove Road, Garland, Texas 75043.