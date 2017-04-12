Garland Officer Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash Wednesday Morning | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Garland Officer Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash Wednesday Morning

    A Garland police officer was involved in a crash with two other vehicles Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

    A Garland police officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

    The crash took place at the intersection of S. Garland Avenue and W. Kingsley Road.

    The officer's vehicle was seen facing the wrong direction on Kingsley where it apparently collided with a pickup truck. That truck appears to have also been hit from behind by a second pickup truck.

    Officials with the Garland Fire Department said two people were transported to area hospitals as a precaution and that there were no serious injuries in the crashes.

    It is not clear what led to the collisions.

    Westbound Kingsley Road is closed at Garland Avenue until the crash is cleared.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

