A Garland police officer was involved in a crash with two other vehicles Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

A Garland police officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The crash took place at the intersection of S. Garland Avenue and W. Kingsley Road.

The officer's vehicle was seen facing the wrong direction on Kingsley where it apparently collided with a pickup truck. That truck appears to have also been hit from behind by a second pickup truck.

Video Fort Worth Woman Strangled in Garage Apartment Near TCU

Officials with the Garland Fire Department said two people were transported to area hospitals as a precaution and that there were no serious injuries in the crashes.

It is not clear what led to the collisions.

Westbound Kingsley Road is closed at Garland Avenue until the crash is cleared.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.