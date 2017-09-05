Garland ISD Building Evacuated Due to Suspicious Package

Police said they evacuated a Garland Independent School District building after finding a suspicious package Tuesday morning.



Garland police said the package was reported at the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center in the 4800 block of North President George Bush Highway before 8:30 a.m.



An initial scan indicated the package — a backpack — was not dangerous, according to police. Officials reopened the building after additional testing.

No further details have been released.

