Garland Businesses Recovering Year After Tornado

The December 2015 tornadoes changed some people's lives forever, and one crew is now working to get a Garland business back up and running.

Monday marks one year since several tornadoes ripped across North Texas. Thirteen people died in the storms, which moved across Dallas, Ellis and Collin counties on the day after Christmas 2015.

The high winds changed some people's lives forever, and one crew is now working to get a Garland business back up and running.

"I think when people ride around the highway, I think they look down and say, 'Why is that mess still there?' They don't understand how much work it takes to put people's lives back together," said Garland resident John Luongo.

Time and a tornado have passed, and yet this strip center along Interstate 30 is still standing – barely. Despite the extensive damage, the steel frame stood strong.

Mike Ma is the general contractor handling the strip center's renovation. Most of his year has been spent on recovery in Rowlett and Garland.

A new roof just went up, and interior walls will follow, as should new tenants by the spring.

"One of the things I always go by is if you go with what's right, you can't go wrong at the end," Ma said.