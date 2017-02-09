GM Plant in Arlington Looks to Wind to Power its Future

The General Motors’ plant in Arlington is looking to the wind to power its future.

The company announced Thursday it planned to convert its sprawling SUV assembly line to 100 percent wind power by the end of 2017. It now uses 50 percent wind power.

Video NTX Woman Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Voter Fraud

"We're bullish at GM on renewable energy because it helps provide a stable energy cost while lowering our carbon footprint,” said Rob Threlkeld, GM’s manager of renewable energy.

Representatives of the wind-power industry were on hand for the announcement.

"General Motors is such an American company, has so many employees. For them to say wind energy makes business sense is a wonderful endorsement,” said Tom Kiernan, head of the American Wind Energy Association.

The power comes from huge turbines in west and south Texas.

The electricity is harnessed in parts of the state with a lot of wind and sent to the cities where there's a lot of need -- for things like making cars.

GM’s Arlington plant produces an SUV every minute, about 1,200 every day. Last year, it made a record 340,000 vehicles.

Wind energy used to be more expensive than traditional sources, but over the years the price has dropped dramatically.

Around the world, GM spends $1 billion a year on energy.

Any savings can not only help the company's bottom line, but also be passed on to customers in the form of lower sticker prices.

"This is the future,” Threlkeld said. “The renewables have come down to be price competitive so that's where we're moving."