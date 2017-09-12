Funeral Wednesday for Houston Officer Who Died in Flooding

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.
Services will be held this week for a Houston police officer who drowned last month after being trapped in Hurricane Harvey-related flooding while driving to work.
A funeral was scheduled Wednesday morning for 60-year-old Sgt. Steve Perez. Police say Perez became trapped in his patrol car in a flooded highway underpass while heading to work before dawn on Aug. 27.
A Houston police statement says the funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
A private burial service will follow at the Houston National Cemetery.
Published 2 hours ago
NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.
Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:
DONATE MONEY
The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org
DONATE BLOOD
Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999
HELP PETS
SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift