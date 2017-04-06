A funeral and memorial service Thursday honors Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood, who was fatally shot Monday in an ambush-style attack.

Family, friends and law enforcement members will pay respects Thursday to a veteran officer shot and killed in an ambush-style attack earlier this week.

Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood was attacked moments after arriving for work at a county courthouse in Baytown, east of Houston, Monday morning. He was airlifted to a hospital and pronounced deceased from a single gunshot wound.

Thursday, community members and law enforcement were invited to honor Greenwood, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, at a public visitation beginning at 10 a.m. inside Second Baptist Church. The funeral was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The procession and ceremony will be live streamed at the top of this article.

Multiple speakers will deliver remarks at the ceremony, including Greenwood's son and daughter.

Greenwood received his law license in the 1980s and worked for the Harris County district attorney's office. At one point, he oversaw the office's civil rights division. He also once served as part of the command staff for the Harris County sheriff's office, one of the busiest in the country.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood and the Harris County law enforcement community in the wake of this heinous murder," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Texas is taking action to strengthen penalties for those brazen enough to commit crimes against law enforcement, and we will send a message that such vile acts will not be tolerated."

Investigation and Manhunt

A large-scale manhunt was launched moments after the shooting, including the lockdown of a nearby high school.

No arrests have been made, as of Thursday morning.

A $65,000 reward was offered for information that will help authorities arrest and charge someone in the case.