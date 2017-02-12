Fort Worth Scout Troop Celebrates 90 Years

Since 1927, Fort Worth Troop 43 has helped boys become men thanks to the help of a local church that’s been by their side every step of the way.

On Sunday, scouts past and present gathered outside of Arlington Heights Methodist Church to celebrate the nine decades that the church has chartered the troop.

"I think there’s only one other troop in the state of Texas that’s older than we are," said Scout Master Andy Davis.

The church has served as home base for the troop and helped them continue their mission with the Boy Scouts of America over all those years.

Scout members said thank you before Sunday’s service by frying up doughnuts and coffee campfire-style for church members. Members also set up various camp sites on the church lawn to show how much their techniques have changed over the decades.