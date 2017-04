More videos (1 of 9)

Two Frisco teenagers are behind bars, accused of vandalizing Plano West Senior High School.

Alexandria Butler and Elizabeth Police are both 17-years old.

Investigators say two months ago, the young women spray painted racial slurs and vulgarities on the walls of Plano West.

Shortly after, police released surveillance footage showing the vandalism (seen above).

A third teenager is also expected to be arrested. Police say the 19-year-old has agreed to turn herself in.