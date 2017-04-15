Frisco Students' Run Benefits Newest Hospital

Students ran laps as part of a fundrasier Thursday afternoon for a new Scottish Rite Hospital.

The weather was perfect for Legacy Christian Academy's Laps of Love event.

In the past, the fundraiser benefitted the school, but this year, administrators decided to raise money for their newest neighbor: Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

LCA Headmaster Bill McGhee says they were inspired after their cheerleaders made a visit to patients at the hospital's main campus last fall.

"We were so moved by the visit and the experience," says McGhee.

He expects Laps of Love will raise tens of thousands of dollars for the hospital.

Scottish Rite says it relies on support from the communities it serves to be able to treat patients.

"We are thrilled we will be able to bettter serve our patient base all over North Texas by being here in Frisco adn couldn't have asked for a better community here up North," says Christy Liles, director of special events at Texas Scottish Rite.

The hospital's 40-acre site will open in 2018 at the corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Lebanon Road.

About 25 percent of Scottish Rite Hospital patients come from cities north of Dallas.