Christine Woo, the North Texas mother whose body was found inside a parked SUV days after she was reported missing, died from an overdose of diphenhydramine, according to the Collin County medical examiner.

The Collin County ME said on April 21 that Woo died of a suicide, but the toxicology report was not released until Tuesday.

"I am of the opinion that Christine Woo, a 39-year-old female, died as a result of diphenydramine toxicity," William B. Rohr, medical examiner, wrote in the autopsy report. "Law enforcement investigation and autopsy with toxicology results indicate that her excess self-ingestion of this drug was a deliberate act intended to end her life."

Woo, 39, was found dead March 31 in her 2011 Honda Pilot in the parking lot of the Target store on the 8900 block of Texas 121 at Custer Road. She and her children had been reported missing three days prior.

Frisco police determined there was no deliberate plan by Woo to harm her three children, who were found alive in the vehicle.

Authorities have said the children – ages 1, 3 and 5 – were examined at a hospital and appeared to be well.

