A studio is set up at the NFL Draft Town, prior to the start of the 2016 NFL Draft on April 28, 2016 in Chicago.(Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

The 2018 NFL Draft could be hosted at the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco, according to a report.

ESPN's Field Yates reported that The Star in Frisco is the leading candidate to hold the annual draft next year.

After being held in New York City for more than 50 years, Chicago hosted the draft in 2015 and 2016. Philadelphia will host the 2017 draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers organizations have also expressed interest in holding the event.