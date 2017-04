The city of Frisco has canceled Art In The Square on Sunday due to the threat of severe weather.

The event featured more than 120 local and regional artist, and usually last two days. However this years event officially wrapped up at 6 p.m. Saturday.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Brian James said the heaviest rains will occur across DFW Sunday morning and early afternoon. The severe threat will increase across east Texas later in the day.