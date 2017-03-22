Friends Honor Fort Worth Teen Injured in Hit-And-Run

Students are showing support for a Fort Worth high school student who was the victim of a hit-and-run on Sunday night.

Students and teachers at North Fort Worth's Timber Creek High School wore red Wednesday in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday.

Aaron Lancaster was struck by a minivan as he crossed Alta Vista Road on his way home from a play rehearsal at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

He was last reported in critical condition and in a coma at a Grapevine hospital.

"He's one of the nicest kids I've ever met,” said junior and fellow theater student Megan McCormack. “Everyday he hugs everyone he sees and tells them how much he loves them."

Lancaster's favorite play is Red, so that's the color students and teachers at the Keller Independent School District school wore in a show of unity.

"It was overwhelming to me seeing a sea of red showing that they care for him and that they love him,” said theater director Amanda Brundrett.

Police are asking the public for help finding the hit-and-run driver, who was believed to be in a 2004-2006 Toyota Sienna.

Some parents said they planned on asking City Hall for help finding a solution to avoid any more tragedies.

They said other students have been hit or nearly hit along the same stretch of Alta Vista.

"It's dangerous,” said mother Barbara Brewer as she was shooting video of the intersection after school Wednesday. "Too much traffic for a crosswalk."

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Lancaster's medical expenses.