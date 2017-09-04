Free Haircuts Among Help For Harvey Evacuees

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Raw video from The City of Dallas offering a look inside the Dallas mega shelter. The shelter is now open for people fleeing the flooding and devastation of hurricane Harvey. The city says it can accommodate up to 5,000 people. (Published 4 hours ago)

North Texans are stepping up to help Harvey evacuees staying in area shelters.

“They lost a lot but if they can feel like a million bucks, I feel like they deserve it,” said Jason Belman of Foshao Cuts, who offered free haircuts Monday to people staying at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas.

“I just can’t imagine what these guys have been through,” said Michael Jacinto, owner of Wise Guys Old School Barber Shop who joined Belman to offer the free haircuts at Pioneer Plaza.

“If giving back a haircut to put a smile on their face that’s what we’re here to do today," said Jacinto.

Along with a portable generator, the two brought a barber pole and chairs, giving up their Labor Day Holiday to help others.

“Just try to give back as much as we can, we don’t have a lot of money but we have some good skills that we can give back to the community,” said Belman.

Inside the Convention Center, 100 volunteers work each 12 hour shift to help the 1,900 people now staying there.

“It is times like these where Texans really come together,” said Red Cross volunteer Val Martinez, “they really show that spirit of giving and they’re ready to drop anything they need to and come help these people who need it so desperately right now.”

Restaurants and other businesses are stepping up, including Eddie Deen’s Ranch, which has already served nearly 25,000 barbecue meals at the shelter since Thursday.

“I enjoy being a benefit to people,” said owner Eddie Deen “somebody said today I’m feeding them so well they’re not going to want to leave.”