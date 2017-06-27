Fourth of July Sales Worth Checking Out

NBC 5 Responds Samantha Chatman scoped out some of the hottest Fourth of July deals in-stores and online.

For many people, the Fourth of July holiday means a day off work, spending time with family, eating lots of barbecue and taking advantage of great sales in stores and online.

BestBuy.comis offering up to 40 percent off on select appliances. For example, you can save $220 on a Whirlpool stove-top oven (now $499.00) and $600 off on a Samsung French door refrigerator (now $1,049.00). This offer includes free delivery on appliances for $399 and up. The sale ends July 12.

If you still need a grill for your Independence Day barbecue, Lowe’s is offering up to 20 percent off select grills and smokers and up to 25 percent off patio furniture. This sale is available in-stores and online. But if you want to take advantage of the deal, you have to move fast; the deal ends Wednesday while supplies lasts.

Visionworks is offering 50 percent off a complete pair of eyeglasses or prescription sunglasses this week. Brands like Bebe, Anne Klein, Kate Spade and Armani Exchange are included in this eye wear deal. The promotion is happening in-stores and online. It ends Saturday, July 1.

Home Depot’s Red, White and Blue sale includes up to 40 percent off appliances. The offer is available in-stores and online, no coupon necessary.

Plus if you buy two appliances, you get an extra $50 off: the more you buy, the more you save. The deal comes with free shipping and ends July 12.

Plano-based JCPenny is offering 65 percent off when you spend $100 or more, and 50 percent off when you spend $40 or more. This deal includes dozens of regular priced items and is only available online with the promo code “22buynow.” The deal ends Wednesday, July 5.

The Disney Stores' Twice Upon a Year Sale offers up to 60 percent off toys, sleepwear, tees and tops and home decor. The deal is available in stores and online, no coupon necessary. This sale ends July 3.

Mattress Firm is offering up to $400 off Beautyrest Black Hybrid Plus sets, Hampton & Rhodes queen sets starting at $179.99, $275 off Serta memory foam queen mattresses, and up to $300 credit for any pillow, protector or frame when you purchase select mattress sets. Also, Serta iComfort TempTouch are available for $37 per month, 36 months at 0 percent APR. Check their website for other deals posted daily.

