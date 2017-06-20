Fourth of July 2017 Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth

These 2017 Fourth of July and Independence Day celebrations in various North Texas counties should help you see the "rockets' red glare" this year.
Events are sorted by county.
Tarrant County
Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion
July 4, gates open at 2 p.m., live music throughout the day, fireworks at 10 p.m.
NBC 5 is a media sponsor of this event.
Old-Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic at Fort Worth Botanic Garden
July 2, 3 and 4, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at 8:15 p.m.
Arlington
4th of July Parade in Downtown Arlington
July 4, parade at 9 a.m.
Grapevine
July 4th in Grapevine at Oak Grove Park
July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Dallas County
Dallas
Fair Park Fourth at Fair Park
July 4, State Fair Midway opens at noon, fireworks at about 9:45 p.m.
Carrolton
July 4 Community Fireworks Display at Josey Ranch Lake
July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Garland
Star-Spangled Spectacular at Firewheel Town Center
July 3, events start at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Grand Prairie
Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration at Lone Star Park
July 3 and 4, gates open at 3 p.m., first live race at 5 p.m., fireworks after the last race
Irving
July 4, parade at 9 a.m. in the Irving Heritage District and fireworks show with events starting at 6 p.m. at Lake Carolyn
Richardson
Family 4th Celebration at Breckinridge Park
July 4, live music starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Collin County
McKinney
July 4, parade at 10 a.m. in Historic Downtown McKinney, fireworks after sunset
Plano
July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Frisco
Frisco Freedom Fest at Toyota Stadium
July 4, Party in the Plaza at 4 p.m., FC Dallas soccer match at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks Extravaganza at 10 p.m.
Denton County
Denton
Denton Kiwanis Club's 4th of July Fireworks Show at Apogee Stadium
July 4, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Flower Mound
Independence Fest 2017 at Bakersfield Park
July 4, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks 9:50 p.n.
Lewisville
Freedom Festival at The Village Shops & Plaza
July 4, events start at 5 p.m., fireworks start at dusk