Fourth of July 2017 Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth
Fourth of July 2017 Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Lauren Petterson

    These 2017 Fourth of July and Independence Day celebrations in various North Texas counties should help you see the "rockets' red glare" this year.

    Events are sorted by county.

    Tarrant County

    Fort Worth

    Fort Worth's Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion 

    July 4, gates open at 2 p.m., live music throughout the day, fireworks at 10 p.m.

    Old-Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

    July 2, 3 and 4, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at 8:15 p.m.


    Arlington

    4th of July Parade in Downtown Arlington

    July 4, parade at 9 a.m.


    Grapevine 

    July 4th in Grapevine at Oak Grove Park

    July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.


    Dallas County

    Dallas

    Fair Park Fourth at Fair Park

    July 4, State Fair Midway opens at noon, fireworks at about 9:45 p.m.


    Carrolton

    July 4 Community Fireworks Display at Josey Ranch Lake

    July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.


    Garland 

    Star-Spangled Spectacular at Firewheel Town Center

    July 3, events start at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.


    Grand Prairie

    Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration at Lone Star Park

    July 3 and 4, gates open at 3 p.m., first live race at 5 p.m., fireworks after the last race


    Irving

    Independence Day Celebration

    July 4, parade at 9 a.m. in the Irving Heritage District and fireworks show with events starting at 6 p.m. at Lake Carolyn


    Richardson

    Family 4th Celebration at Breckinridge Park

    July 4, live music starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.


    Collin County

    McKinney

    Red, White & BOOM!

    July 4, parade at 10 a.m. in Historic Downtown McKinney, fireworks after sunset


    Plano 

    July 4th Fireworks

    July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.


    Frisco 

    Frisco Freedom Fest at Toyota Stadium

    July 4, Party in the Plaza at 4 p.m., FC Dallas soccer match at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks Extravaganza at 10 p.m.


    Denton County

    Denton

    Denton Kiwanis Club's 4th of July Fireworks Show at Apogee Stadium

    July 4, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.


    Flower Mound

    Independence Fest 2017 at Bakersfield Park

    July 4, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks 9:50 p.n.


    Lewisville

    Freedom Festival at The Village Shops & Plaza

    July 4, events start at 5 p.m., fireworks start at dusk

    Published at 11:22 AM CDT on Jun 20, 2017 | Updated at 1:20 PM CDT on Jun 20, 2017

