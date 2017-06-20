Fourth of July 2017 Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth

These 2017 Fourth of July and Independence Day celebrations in various North Texas counties should help you see the "rockets' red glare" this year.

Events are sorted by county.

Tarrant County

Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion

July 4, gates open at 2 p.m., live music throughout the day, fireworks at 10 p.m.

Old-Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

July 2, 3 and 4, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at 8:15 p.m.





Arlington

4th of July Parade in Downtown Arlington

July 4, parade at 9 a.m.





Grapevine

July 4th in Grapevine at Oak Grove Park

July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.





Dallas County

Dallas

Fair Park Fourth at Fair Park

July 4, State Fair Midway opens at noon, fireworks at about 9:45 p.m.





Carrolton

July 4 Community Fireworks Display at Josey Ranch Lake

July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.





Garland

Star-Spangled Spectacular at Firewheel Town Center

July 3, events start at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.





Grand Prairie

Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration at Lone Star Park

July 3 and 4, gates open at 3 p.m., first live race at 5 p.m., fireworks after the last race





Irving

Independence Day Celebration



July 4, parade at 9 a.m. in the Irving Heritage District and fireworks show with events starting at 6 p.m. at Lake Carolyn





Richardson

Family 4th Celebration at Breckinridge Park

July 4, live music starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.





Collin County

McKinney

Red, White & BOOM!



July 4, parade at 10 a.m. in Historic Downtown McKinney, fireworks after sunset





Plano

July 4th Fireworks



July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.





Frisco

Frisco Freedom Fest at Toyota Stadium

July 4, Party in the Plaza at 4 p.m., FC Dallas soccer match at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks Extravaganza at 10 p.m.





Denton County

Denton

Denton Kiwanis Club's 4th of July Fireworks Show at Apogee Stadium

July 4, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.





Flower Mound

Independence Fest 2017 at Bakersfield Park

July 4, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks 9:50 p.n.





Lewisville

Freedom Festival at The Village Shops & Plaza

July 4, events start at 5 p.m., fireworks start at dusk