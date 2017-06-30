Fort Worth Zoo Welcomes Two Baby Giraffes

In June, the Fort Worth Zoo welcomed two giraffe calves to its herd.

Even though they’re calves, they are six feet tall and weigh more than 150 pounds.

They are half-brothers. They have the same father, Captain, but were born to different mothers, Kala and Corrie.

The little giraffes remain unnamed.

Ron Surratt, the zoo’s director of animal collections, said the babies are strong and the births were uneventful.

“Yeah mom takes care of them,” Surratt said. “The first thing we see hopefully are the front feet and then the head and then if you’ve got that coming, you don’t have any worries.”

He added baby giraffes get quite a welcome into the world. They are dropped six feet onto the ground.

The newborns bring the total number of giraffes at the Fort Worth Zoo to nine.

They’ll eventually move into the new, much larger African Safari exhibit, which is set to open in the spring.