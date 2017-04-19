Fort Worth Zoo Gets Certification for Animal Welfare

American Humane has given the Fort Worth Zoo its Humane Certified seal of approval, along with only twelve other zoos in the country.

To receive the certification, zoos must pass a rigorous third-party audit that examines animal health and housing, social interactions within groups of animals and between animals and handlers, safe and stimulating environments and evidence of thorough preparation and protocols in case of medical or operational emergencies.

"Our staff provides the paramount care for our animals, and to have that validated by a third party - and to be placed among the most elite zoos is the country - is a distinction of which we are proud," said Fort Worth Zoo executive director Michael Fouraker.

The certification standards are developed by a group of leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, animal ethics and conservation.

The American Humane Conservation program is the first-ever certification program solely devoted to helping verify the humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums and conservation centers around the globe.

"American Humane is thrilled to recognize the Fort Worth Zoo with its prestigious Humane Certified™ seal of approval, demonstrating to the public Fort Worth Zoo's leadership as a responsible, humane steward of the thousands of animals living in its care," said American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert.

American humane is the country's first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare and well-being.

Fort Worth Zoo joins institutions such as the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre in Canada with this certification.