Fort Worth Zoo Event Offers Guests a Roaring Good Time

The eleventh annual 'Beastro' event at the Fort Worth Zoo is fast approaching.

Beastro, a tasting and music event, will take place Friday, May 19 starting at 7:30 p.m. and running through midnight. Guests will sample appetizers, entrees and desserts from over 40 metroplex restaurants while walking through the park.

There will be open bars scattered around the park and music from Professor D, Keith Mitchell Band and Incognito.

The zoo's outreach animals will greet party goers as they enter the event. Keepers will be available to talk with guests and answer questions at select exhibits until dusk.

The attire for the event is 'summer chic', with comfortable shoes encouraged. All guests must be 21 years old, and no exceptions will be made.

General admission Beastro tickets are $110 and include all food, drinks and entertainment. All proceeds from the event support the Zoo's local and international wildlife conservation and education efforts. Zoo members save $10 per ticket. Tickets are available to purchase online at fortworthzoo.org through noon on Friday, May 19, or until they are sold out.