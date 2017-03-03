Fort Worth Teenager Builds Tiny House

Tiny Houses are all the rage, and one Fort Worth teenager built his own in just eight months. But he's a big guy, so he had to make a few adjustments.

His tiny house is only 355 square feet and was built by his own hands.

"I'm 6'1", so (I) definitely had to design it for some height," said Seth Chapman, 17.

He spent $18,000 to build his tiny house, using another $12,000 in donated materials.

"I designed the tiny house around my height," he said. "Making design changes so that I could fit in here and walk around easily and not hit my head on anything."

The tiny house is 32 feet long, eight-and-a-half feet wide and features 10-foot ceilings.

"I really wanted something that I could stay in for college and make it easy and have my own place," said Chapman, who hopes to attend Texas A&M to study medicine.

Chapman built the house for this weekend's Tarrant County Junior Livestock Show, and won the grand champion prize in the agriculture mechanics competition.

"It's going to be hard to beat this next time, so we're glad to have it," said R.L. Feldt, executive president of the Junior Livestock Show.

Chapman's parents say their son learned an important lesson.

"He learned he doesn't want to be a contractor right now," said father, Darl Chapman. "He had a great job but an incentive now to go to med school like he wants to."

Medical school may lead to a bigger house someday.

"Eventually I will do that, but for the time being this is a great little place," Seth Chapman said. "I can just move it and hook it onto the truck and move it to wherever I want and enjoy a new part of the country."