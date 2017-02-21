Fort Worth Spends $300,000 to Defend Gaming Room Law

The Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday approved spending another $100,000 on outside lawyers to defend a city ordinance that regulates game rooms.

The money is in addition to $200,000 already spent by the city.

Several owners of game rooms that were raided by police challenged the law in court, and the cases are still pending.

The law, which passed in 2014, outlaws 8-liners and other gaming devices except in industrial districts.

The city has hired the law firm of Kelly Hart and Hallman to work on the case.

