Fort Worth Sells Old Police Headquarters to Tarrant County

The old Fort Worth police headquarters building downtown is being sold to Tarrant County for $13.5 million. Wednesday April 12, 2017.

The eight-story building, at 350 West Belknap, served as police headquarters from 1985 until last year, when the chief and top commanders moved into the new training center on Felix Street in South Fort Worth.

It was named after former Chief Thomas Windham.

Tarrant County, which already owns a now-empty jail on the upper floors, will now take over the entire building.

"We believe it's in the best interest of the county to purchase this building,” said Tarrant County Purchasing Manager David Phllips.

The new facility will house county court, parole and community services offices.

The changes mean the county will eventually have to tear down the building it already owns right next door, built in 1963 to make way for a circle driveway.

Tarrant County Justice of the Peace Sergio Deleon's courtroom is on the first floor of the Windham building.

He's been complaining about cramped conditions, peeling paint, and more.

Now, with the sale, the county plans to renovate his courtroom and a nearby constable's office.

"It couldn't have happened at a better time,” DeLeon said. “As you can see we certainly do need it and it was just music to my ears."

The deal includes a large parking garage in back.

The city will sign a 10-year lease to continue operating a basement jail.

The 150 officers and detectives who now work in the building will move over the next year, according to the deal.