Fort Worth Pumps $2.5 Million Into Stop Six Neighborhood

The city of Fort Worth is pouring $2.5 million into an east side neighborhood known for its crime and blight.

The Stop Six area along East Rosedale Street is getting the money to build new sidewalks, make street repairs and tear down dilapidated properties.

"For me Stop Six is home. It's where I grew up," said Fort Worth City Councilwoman Gyna Bivens, who now represents the neighborhood at City Hall. "It's very sad, especially when you know how it used to be. And it used to be fun."

Lonnie Harris, 70, has spent nearly his entire life in the neighborhood.

"We had one bedroom, one kitchen and one living room and 14 kids," he said.

Harris said the neighborhood was clearly on the decline for years.

"It's kind of going down from what it used to be," he said.

But with the economic shot in the arm, he said he's already noticing improvements.

"Whatever they're doing right now, it's working," Harris said. "Everything is looking good."

Part of the city effort includes cracking down on city code violations like abandoned property, high grass and weeds.

At least two new apartment complexes are planned on Rosedale. And the city has plans to eventually tear down the public housing apartments known as Caville Place.

"Three years from now I'd like to see a grocery store there," Bivens said, pointing to a vacant lot on Stalcup Road.

"I'd like to see dentist's offices come back, salons come back," she added. "And I'd like to see kids playing on this very street like I did when I was a kid."

For Stop Six, that's still just a vision. But now, it's one the neighborhood shares in seeing.