Fort Worth Police Use Stun Gun on Man During Foot Chase

Police said they used a stun gun to subdue a man who led officers on a chase in Fort Worth early Thursday morning.

Fort Worth police said they were notified of a burglar alarm at Moritz Chevrolet of Fort Worth in the 9100 block Camp Bowie West Boulevard at about midnight. The alarm company reported watching via video surveillance a man searching through cars.

When officers arrived at the dealership, police said the man ran.

Police said an officer had to use a stun gun on the man during the confrontation. Afterward, the man was cooperative.

The man is only being charged with evading an officer, but other charges could be pending.