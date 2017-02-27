Fort Worth Police To Open New Facility

The Fort Worth Police Department is expanding in the fastest growing area of the city. The department is breaking ground on its sixth patrol division facility which will serve North Fort Worth.

"It's growing so much over there and there are a lot of people coming in; businesses and residents,” Officer Tamara Valle said.

The 23,000 square foot facility will be located near Alliance Town Square on North Riverside Drive.

“It’s not so much that we don’t have a presence there, but it would be great to have an actual place where people can come and see the officers,” Valle said. “Actually speak to someone and not have to drive very far from their neighborhood to do it.”

The $14 million project will house 110 officers and 13 administrative staff.

“It will give the officers a chance to come back to sector and do what they need to do,” Valle said. “They will be able to increase their extra patrol time, hanging out, [knowing] what’s going on in the neighborhood [and] get to know the neighbors a little more.”

At 777 Barbershop, not far from the location of the new station, patrons and barbers wondered what changes they would see.

“More patrols, more tickets,” Johnny Temsisouvanh laughed. “But hey, it will keep the streets safe.”

Many residents say they welcome the extra police presence.

“I think it’s a good idea. In my last apartment, I had a lot of break-ins in my car. So, I think it’s a good idea,” Temsisouvanh said. “This community is expanding. So, I think it would be nice to have more police officers.

The new facility is expected to be finished in early 2018.