Fort Worth Police Arrest Person Who Fired at Officer

    Police said they took a person who shot at a Fort Worth police officer into custody Monday morning.

    Fort Worth police spokeswoman Tamara Valle confirmed units were dispatched to search for an armed suspicious person near the intersection of Keller-Haslet Road and Vista Greens Drive.

    Police said a person shot at the officer and ran. The officer was not struck.

    Several units responded to the location and searched for person, according to police. They tweeted that they took ther person into custody shortly afterward.

    No further details have been released.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago
