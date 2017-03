Police said a 2-year-old child was reported missing from a Fort Worth apartment complex Tuesday night.

Fort Worth police said they responded to a woman's call about her child going missing at the Quail Ridge Apartments in the 4500 block of Brentwood Stair Road at about 9:45 p.m.

Detectives said they interviewed the child's parents and other relatives. A Fort Worth Police Department chaplain was at the scene, meeting with the child's family.

No further details have been released.