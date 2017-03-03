Live video from Chopper 5 will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

Authorities said they have surrounded a gas station in Fort Worth where a person is possibly barricaded inside.

Fort Worth police said they reponded to an armed robbery call at the Valero gas station in the 800 block of East Allen Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.

SWAT officers were called in to assist.

No further details have been released.

