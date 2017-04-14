Fort Worth police have a new tentative contract that leaders with the Police Officers Association think makes them the employer of choice for law enforcement in Texas.

The proposed four-year deal includes across the board raises and incentive pay for additional education and training certifications.

Under the proposal, the officers’ first raise starts June 1, with a 2.2 percent pay increase. On Oct. 1, there’s an additional 2 percent increase. Then Oct. 1, 2018 the pay for officers goes up another 3.1 percent. The next year, on Oct. 1, 2019 there’s a final 3.1 percent pay increase.

The city and the POA negotiated for 18 months to reach the deal.

The rank-and-file members of the department still need to approve it and then it goes to City Council for a vote.