Some Fort Worth police officers want to hold a vote of no confidence against police chief Joel Fitzgerald.

According to a letter from the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, officers are losing confidence in Fitzgerald, who became chief of the department in October 2015.

"We can no longer tolerate the inconsistent and disparate actions taken by the leadership of this great city, in particular the chief of police," the letter said.

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association's next meeting will be on July 13.



