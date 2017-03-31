Fort Worth Police Officer, Wife Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A Fort Worth police officer and his wife died in an early-morning motorcycle crash, Fort Worth police confirm.

Fort Worth police officer Michael Valdez, 44, and his wife, Mary Valdez, 39, were riding along the 3300 block of Trail Drive when they crashed at about 2:15 a.m., police said.

Michael, a 14-year veteran of the department, was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed. His wife was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth where she later died.

Assistant District Attorney Allenna Bangs said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News that Valdez "was the kind of guy who would drop everything to help and he was great at what he did."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no other injuries were reported.