Fort Worth Police hope surveillance photos will help find the woman who stole another woman's wallet.

Investigators say the wallet was left inside the ladies restroom inside the Sam Moon store by mistake.

When the owner went back to the restroom 10 minutes later, the wallet was gone.

When police reviewed surveillance video, they noticed a woman walking out with the wallet.

Police describe her as a "heavy set Hispanic female, wearing a blue shirt and dark grey or black pants."

Officers say if you recognize the woman in the photos, to give them a call at 817-392-4620.