Fort Worth Police Investigate Death of Man in Pickup Crash

Fort Worth police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in a pickup that crashed on the city’s northwest side, but few details about what happened were immediately available.
The pickup, a black 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche, crashed into the ditch along Azle Avenue near Santos Drive at about 11 a.m. Friday.
The call initially came in as a shooting but it was unclear how the person died, said Officer Tamara Valle.
Police had no information on a suspect or whether the victim was the driver or passenger.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago