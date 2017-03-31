Fort Worth Police Investigate Death of Man in Pickup Crash

Azle police are investigating the death of a man who was in a pickup that crashed on the city's northwest side, March 31, 2017.

Fort Worth police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in a pickup that crashed on the city’s northwest side, but few details about what happened were immediately available.

The pickup, a black 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche, crashed into the ditch along Azle Avenue near Santos Drive at about 11 a.m. Friday.

The call initially came in as a shooting but it was unclear how the person died, said Officer Tamara Valle.

Police had no information on a suspect or whether the victim was the driver or passenger.

