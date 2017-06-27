Fort Worth Officer Fired After Shooting Case Mistrial | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer Fired After Shooting Case Mistrial

By Lauren Petterson

    The Fort Worth Police Department has dismissed an officer who shot someone in 2015.

    The Fort Worth Police Department dismissed a police officer Tuesday who was indicted after shooting a man with a shotgun in 2015. 

    Officer Courtney Johnson was in court last month on a charge of assault by a public servant for shooting Craigory Adams with a shotgun, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

    Last month, Johnson's case ended in a mistrial. District Attorney Sharen Wilson said Johnson would not be retried for the aggravated assault charges. 

    Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said Adams dropped the barbecue fork he was holding during the confrontation with Johnson and was compliant before he was wounded.

    "At the end of the day, my decision is about safety, security, and community confidence in our officers," Fitzgerald said.  "Johnson made the wrong decision, and he could have killed Craigory Adams."

    Fitzgerald also called Johnson's actions an "inappropriate use of force." 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

