Fort Worth Officer Assaulted Child He Met Online: Affidavit

A Fort Worth police officer is free on $50,000 bond after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child he met online.

Officer David Brintnill, 43, was arrested by Arlington police on Thursday.

According to his arrest warrant, the mother of a 16-year-old boy contacted police in November and said her son had posted ads on Craigslist depicting himself as 18 years old and met Brintnill at Brintnill's Arlington apartment.

The victim told police he sneaked out of his parents' home and Brintnill picked him up, the warrant said. The boy's parents told police they became suspicious when their son didn't return home that night.

Fort Worth police on Monday declined to say whether Brintnill has been suspended or is still on duty.

The warrant, however, said Brintnill was placed on restricted duty in early January because of the investigation.

In the past, Fort Worth police have always disclosed an officer's job status. The failure to release information on Brintnill comes at the same time the department has declined to address the statuses of a deputy chief and an assistant chief who have come under criminal investigation over a leak.

Detectives found Brintnill through cell phone records, the warrant said.