Fort Worth Independent School District's school board will allow the superintendent to negotiate and make an offer for new school property that would alleviate crowding at Tanglewood Elementary School.

The land will likely be located west of South Hulen St. and within the zoning area for Tanglewood Elementary.

This comes after complaints from parents that Tanglewood is too crowded.

According to the school board meeting agenda, the cost of buying property for a new school is not yet known.