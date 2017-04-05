Another North Texan has scored big bucks with a lottery scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery Commission said Johnny Denton, of Fort Worth, claimed a $2.5 million top prize.

Denton had claimed the fourth of 10 top prizes, and his was worth $2.5 million in the "$500,000,000 Cash" game.

The winning scratch-off was sold at the 7-Eleven at 3300 Western Center Boulevard in Fort Worth. The store was eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to a news release.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the $500,000,000 Cash game are one in 2.76, including break-even prizes, officials said.