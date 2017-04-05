Fort Worth 7-Eleven Sells $2.5M Winning Lottery Scratch Ticket | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth 7-Eleven Sells $2.5M Winning Lottery Scratch Ticket

    Texas Lottery Commission / Getty Images

    Another North Texan has scored big bucks with a lottery scratch-off game.

    The Texas Lottery Commission said Johnny Denton, of Fort Worth, claimed a $2.5 million top prize.

    Denton had claimed the fourth of 10 top prizes, and his was worth $2.5 million in the "$500,000,000 Cash" game.

    The winning scratch-off was sold at the 7-Eleven at 3300 Western Center Boulevard in Fort Worth. The store was eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to a news release.

    Overall odds of winning any prize in the $500,000,000 Cash game are one in 2.76, including break-even prizes, officials said.

    Published 23 minutes ago

