Fort Worth Passes New Ordinance to Crack Down on Panhandling

The Fort Worth City Council has unanimously passed a new ordinance against aggressive panhandling.

The council repealed two old ordinances and enforced a new one that's tougher and lines up with state statute Tuesday night.

It will ban panhandling on all public property and even private property if it's near parking meters, ATMs or anywhere else people have to get out their wallets.

James Cannon, a man who was begging for money on the side of Interstate 30 at Hulen Street on Tuesday, says he isn't proud of where he is today.

"I feel bad sometimes about flying a sign," Cannon said.

He says he uses the money people give him, just to get by.

"Buy food, put minutes on my phone, pay $100 a month to somebody (who) lets me stay at their house for a month," said Cannon.

Cannon doesn't know what he's going to do if the city runs him off his corner. Finding a job is hard, with a criminal record of drugs and stealing.

"I've tried lots of times, but I gave up on it because nobody wants to hire a felon," Cannon said.

On the streets downtown, you'll find sympathy for people like Cannon, but also frustration.

"I do encounter them all the time and they do come up to me and ask for money and stuff," said Fort Worth resident Delma Lewis. "I'm to the point where I don't bring my purse out when I go to lunch because I don't want to be approached."

Some panhandlers can be aggressive.

"Acting like if you don't give them anything then you're the problem," said Glynis Thomas.

Now city leaders will reinforce the rules banning panhandling, not just where signs are posted, but everywhere. Lining up city code with state statute to give it more teeth.

They hope that if folks can't beg for money, they'll be more likely to go to shelters for long-term help. Cannon's not sure about that.

"There's too many people at the shelters and there's not enough security guards there," Cannon said.

But he knows something's got to change soon.

"I recommend that people do get out there and look for a job and try harder, because being on the street's really no place to live," said Cannon.

There could be a second piece added in the coming months, making it illegal to give money to panhandlers. But, first, the city plans to educate people on why that may not be the best way to help.

The president of the Union Gospel Mission told NBC 5 it's a much bigger help to donate or volunteer at a homeless shelter and direct folks there.