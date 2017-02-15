Fort Worth ISD to Implement 'Choice Zones'

Fort Worth ISD will implement “choice zones” for three areas surrounding two of the district’s high schools.

Southwest High School and South Hills High School are close in proximity, but each faces a huge disparity regarding student population.

The two schools are less than two miles apart and are relatively the same campus size. Southwest High School has 1,300 students while South Hills High School has 2,600 students.

Administrators will hold a meeting informing parents about “choice zones.”

Parents of incoming 9th graders, who live in the three designated areas surrounding the two high schools, will be able to pick which school they would like their child to attend.

If parents do not pick, the district will then assign them to a school. School officials are hoping to this will alleviate the population burden of South Hills.

The informational meetings are scheduled for Wednesday at two locations:

• Southwest High School at 6 p.m.

• South Hills High School at 7 p.m.