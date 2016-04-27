Fort Worth ISD School Bus Rear-Ended, No Injuries

Nineteen students escaped injury when their school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

The Fort Worth Independent School District bus was rear-ended on the ramp from westbound Interstate 30 to southbound Interstate 35W at about 9 a.m., according to authorities.

District officials said 19 middle school students were on board at the time. No injuries were reported.

No further details about the crash have yet been released.

Authorities said the bus resumed its route to the Applied Learning Academy.