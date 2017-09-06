Fort Worth has a park named after a Confederate leader, but the city has no immediate plans to change the name despite an online campaign to do so. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Fort Worth Has No Plans to Change Confederate Name of Park

Fort Worth has a park named after a Confederate leader, but the city has no immediate plans to change the name despite an online campaign to do so.

More than 5,000 people signed an online petition to change the name of Jefferson Davis Park on the south side. The campaign was started by a professor at Texas Christian University.

Davis was president of the Confederate States of America for four years during the Civil War.

The petition will be presented to Mayor Betsy Price.

"City staff is currently discussing possible next steps with city council members," according to a statement. "The city is also researching the historical documents to determine when the park was named and if there are any restrictions on the property."

The Rev. Kyev Tatum, a prominent African-American activist in Fort Worth, said he is not pushing to change the name of the park.

Tatum said it's time to communicate more.

"We can do better," he said. "It's going to get ugly if we don't sit town … It's time for us to heal and rebuild relationships."