Fort Worth Firefighters Help Houston During Fire Captain's Funeral | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Hannah Everman

    Firefighters from Fort Worth will travel to Houston to cover shifts for Houston firefighters to be able to attend the funeral of one of their own.

    A group of Fort Worth firefighters has volunteered to help respond to emergencies in the city of Houston this week in order for Houston responders to attend the funeral of one of their own.

    Funeral services are set for Tuesday for Houston Fire Capt. Bill Dowling. He died from medical complications four years after being critically injured while battling a fire.

    Fort Worth firefighters will cover shifts for their counterparts in Houston, so they can attend Dowling's service. 

    The firefighters are volunteering their time and their absence will not impact emergency responses in Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Firefighters Association. 

    The group leaves Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon. 

